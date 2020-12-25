Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) fell 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. 30,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 11,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.25.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGXPF)

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

