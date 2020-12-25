Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $144.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.57.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $162.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.68. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $167.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.59.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 183,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $24,122,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,432,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $455,157.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,054.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 745,906 shares of company stock valued at $88,922,927.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.6% during the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

