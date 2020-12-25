PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) vs. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Head to Head Analysis

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) and TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PennantPark Investment and TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment $112.11 million 2.70 $15.93 million $0.66 6.85 TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness $680,000.00 274.61 -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

PennantPark Investment has higher revenue and earnings than TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness.

Risk and Volatility

PennantPark Investment has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for PennantPark Investment and TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment 0 0 3 0 3.00 TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.62%. Given PennantPark Investment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PennantPark Investment is more favorable than TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.5% of PennantPark Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of PennantPark Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PennantPark Investment and TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment -16.10% 7.43% 3.00% TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness N/A N/A -249.54%

Summary

PennantPark Investment beats TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail. It invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans. It seeks to invest in companies based in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million and $50 million in its portfolio companies. Its mezzanine loans, senior secured loans, and other investments in its portfolio companies are between $15 million and $50 million. The fund may also make non-control equity and debt investments.

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Company Profile

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes. The company was formerly known as Molori Energy Inc. and changed its name to TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. in April 2020. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

