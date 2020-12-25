Penta (PNT) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. Penta has a market cap of $63.80 million and $157,775.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, BCEX, HADAX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Penta has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00134465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00021003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00671370 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00163747 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00353774 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00061379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00096354 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF.

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, HitBTC, BCEX, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

