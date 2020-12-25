Perion Network Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,587 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 777% compared to the average daily volume of 181 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.21 million, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.99 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PERI. TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Perion Network from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Perion Network from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

