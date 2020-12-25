PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.40.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $162.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PetIQ will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shellback Capital LP boosted its stake in PetIQ by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 227,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 27,012 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 16,433 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

