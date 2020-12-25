Phala.Network (PHA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.57 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phala.Network has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $11.57 million and $4.75 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00132615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00021067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.52 or 0.00664987 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00161495 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00357195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00061933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00097557 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,122,735 coins. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network. The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network.

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

Phala.Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

