Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.73.

NYSE:PSXP opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $65.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.43 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

