PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Stock Price Down 0.7%

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 23,647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 65,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP)

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

