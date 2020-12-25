Pinkcoin Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $1,891.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00032394 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.10 or 0.00411708 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00028189 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 182,548.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002525 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.41 or 0.01367146 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 449,021,499 coins and its circulating supply is 423,761,063 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

