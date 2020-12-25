PIXEL Market Cap Tops $483,067.74 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $483,067.74 and $566,709.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. During the last week, PIXEL has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIXEL Token Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev.

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

