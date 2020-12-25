Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.65

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.65 and last traded at $34.81, with a volume of 229040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.69.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Plug Power from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.77 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 68,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $1,019,561.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,173.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,166,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,553 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,200,595 shares of company stock worth $68,148,627 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,118 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Plug Power by 7,984.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,180,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,238,000 after buying an additional 2,153,345 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Plug Power by 4,712.5% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,768,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,722,000 after buying an additional 1,732,216 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 3,217.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,557,000 after buying an additional 1,631,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,512 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

