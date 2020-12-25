Polaris Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) PT Raised to $28.00

Polaris Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS RAMPF opened at $14.76 on Monday. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $15.29.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.