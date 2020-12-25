Premier Financial (NYSE:PFC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Premier Financial (NYSE:PFC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of PFC stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49.

Premier Financial (NYSE:PFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.87 million.

In other news, CFO Paul D. Nungester, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $273,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,766.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $82,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,011.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $534,990.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 57,238 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $860,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Premier Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at $245,000.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

