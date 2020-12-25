Primecoin Trading Up 38.3% This Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $7,515.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded up 38.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0520 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 70.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,500,623 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

