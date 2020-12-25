ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised ProPetro from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ProPetro to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on ProPetro from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.48.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.89 million, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 3.35.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). ProPetro had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $133.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProPetro will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

