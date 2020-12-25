Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.38

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.38 and last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 108434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

PTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Proteostasis Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Get Proteostasis Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 138.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 119,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 69,211 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 186,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 166.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTI)

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.