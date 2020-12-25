Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Receives $104.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

PRLB stock opened at $172.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.35 and a 200-day moving average of $132.26. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,678,000 after acquiring an additional 877,629 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,452,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,404,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,767,000 after purchasing an additional 99,205 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

