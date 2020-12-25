Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 26.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,041 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 1,012.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 3.53. Provention Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $19.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRVB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

