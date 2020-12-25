Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $351,000 Stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 88.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 127,665 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 23.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,563,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,306,000 after buying an additional 1,063,980 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 3.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 40.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 17,486 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet cut SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird cut SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

In related news, Director Aurora Co-Invest L.P. Slp sold 2,079,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $45,693,711.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Gardiner sold 57,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $1,286,429.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 726,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,317,062.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,992,950 shares of company stock worth $197,594,819. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWI opened at $15.75 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.02 and a beta of 1.20.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $260.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

