Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $738,000 Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,141 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.64. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $289.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.53 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PACW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

