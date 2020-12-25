Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 1,096 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $54,981,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 39.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 92,321 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 104.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 43,081 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 72.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 131,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after buying an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIX. B. Riley boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,572 shares in the company, valued at $11,960,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 2.27. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $46.53.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $126.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

