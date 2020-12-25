Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 29,923 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 1,152.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.09% of Enova International worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 381.6% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Enova International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Enova International by 208.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Enova International during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a market cap of $919.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $2.37. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enova International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

