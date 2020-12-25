Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 4,182 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AdvanSix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AdvanSix by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in AdvanSix by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AdvanSix by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in AdvanSix by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. The company has a market cap of $550.79 million, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.82. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $281.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. CL King raised AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

