Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,035 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,330 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of REX American Resources worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 420,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,193,000 after acquiring an additional 19,957 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 70.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 7.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 93.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REX. TheStreet raised REX American Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:REX opened at $75.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.73 and a 200 day moving average of $72.83. REX American Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $97.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.12 and a beta of 1.29.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The energy company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.23. REX American Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $124.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,722 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $260,876.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,448 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,816.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mervyn L. Alphonso sold 536 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $47,666.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,612.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

