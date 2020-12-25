Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.30

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.30 and traded as low as $21.07. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft shares last traded at $21.66, with a volume of 882 shares traded.

GZPFY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in the Russian Federation, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 100 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

