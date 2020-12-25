Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PUBGY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $12.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.78. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

