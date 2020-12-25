PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €90.80 ($106.82) and last traded at €90.50 ($106.47). 177,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 873% from the average session volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €90.06 ($105.95).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €88.56 ($104.18).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €84.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €74.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 188.54.

PUMA SE (PUM.F) Company Profile (ETR:PUM)

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

