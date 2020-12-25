Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Reduced by Northcoast Research

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Northcoast Research decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cognex in a report issued on Thursday, December 24th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cognex’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

CGNX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $80.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.74. Cognex has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.73 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 159,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $11,342,279.90. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,351,115 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cognex by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,929,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,166,000 after buying an additional 1,522,642 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Cognex by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 861,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after buying an additional 711,361 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Cognex by 1,281.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 633,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after buying an additional 587,589 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,768,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 2,161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 499,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,841,000 after buying an additional 477,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

