Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Raised by Analyst

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 21.65%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $22.97 on Thursday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $31.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $256.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 176.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 25,405 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 123.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 47.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

