Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Leslie’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $28.95.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $160,946,956.00. Insiders have sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock valued at $166,634,910 in the last 90 days.

Leslie's Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

