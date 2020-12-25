Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Reduced by Analyst

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of NIKE in a research note issued on Sunday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

Shares of NKE opened at $141.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $222.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $11,891,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,518,635 shares in the company, valued at $190,087,542.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 682,670 shares of company stock valued at $89,661,921 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 5.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 303,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,158,000 after buying an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $1,001,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 51.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of NIKE by 26.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

