Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Raised by DA Davidson (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KEY. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

KeyCorp stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 98,709 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in KeyCorp by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in KeyCorp by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 483,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 118,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in KeyCorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 385,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 21,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in KeyCorp by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services.

