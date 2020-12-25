Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Cut by Analyst

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for RPT Realty in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 35.25%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Compass Point upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

RPT opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $688.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 23.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 8.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 351.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

