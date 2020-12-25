QLC Chain Price Reaches $0.0141 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. One QLC Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinnest, Binance and Kucoin. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $53,561.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00133051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.39 or 0.00668583 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00162025 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00358320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00062205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00098001 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain.

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Gate.io, Bitbns, Binance, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

