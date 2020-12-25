QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,675 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $148.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $161.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.36. The company has a market capitalization of $168.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.15.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,650 shares of company stock worth $25,442,926 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

