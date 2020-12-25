Quantstamp (QSP) Trading Up 6.2% This Week

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $19.08 million and approximately $312,108.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00047338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00326321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016858 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00030194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (QSP) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com.

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

