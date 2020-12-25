Questerre Energy Co. (QEC.TO) (TSE:QEC) Stock Price Up 18.8%

Questerre Energy Co. (QEC.TO) (TSE:QEC) rose 18.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 99,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 42,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.92 million and a PE ratio of -1.84.

About Questerre Energy Co. (QEC.TO) (TSE:QEC)

Questerre Energy Corporation acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,800 acres located in Kakwa, west central Alberta, including a 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,400 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

