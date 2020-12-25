Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Qumu alerts:

Shares of QUMU stock opened at $7.54 on Thursday. Qumu has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $103.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 73.98%. The business had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUMU. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qumu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $923,000. 30.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qumu (QUMU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.