RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Price Target Raised to $13.00

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) had its price target hoisted by Alliance Global Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RADA Electronic Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of RADA stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.61 million, a PE ratio of -1,027.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RADA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 9.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 109.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

