RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered RADCOM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered RADCOM from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

RDCM stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 0.84.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDCM. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RADCOM during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in RADCOM during the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Boston Partners increased its position in RADCOM by 56.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 32,113 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RADCOM by 5.2% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 343,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

