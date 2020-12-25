Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

RDUS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Radius Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, August 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Radius Health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. Radius Health has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $21.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Radius Health will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health during the third quarter worth $512,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health during the third quarter worth $286,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Radius Health by 109.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 29,090 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Radius Health by 453.3% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health during the third quarter worth $444,000.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

