Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $19.91. 15,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 16,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

RNDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $111.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $1.11. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Randolph Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 81,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. Randolph Bancorp comprises approximately 1.1% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Randolph Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNDB)

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

