Rate3 Achieves Market Cap of $398,751.92 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Bibox, IDEX and BitForex. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. Rate3 has a total market cap of $398,751.92 and approximately $159,483.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00047014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00324542 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00029882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016372 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

RTE is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, BitForex, DDEX, Hotbit, DEx.top, IDEX, Ethfinex, HADAX, Bibox, FCoin and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

