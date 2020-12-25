RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €484.00 ($569.41).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €400.00 ($470.59) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($723.53) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($529.41) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) stock traded down €2.50 ($2.94) during trading on Friday, reaching €727.00 ($855.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,476 shares. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($700.02). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €720.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €606.99.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F)

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

