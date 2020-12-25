Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Position Reduced by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 24.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 130,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RAVN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Monday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $33.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $96.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

