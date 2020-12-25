Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Tops $0.0002

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $3,677.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00134201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00021311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.00 or 0.00683625 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00149107 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00361093 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00064108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00098492 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,741,445,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

