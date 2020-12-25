RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

RMAX has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised RE/MAX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RE/MAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $696.26 million, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.64.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RE/MAX will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

