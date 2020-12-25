RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $89.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RP. Zacks Investment Research lowered RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RealPage from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded RealPage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RealPage has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.45.

Get RealPage alerts:

RP opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.01. RealPage has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $89.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.06 and a beta of 0.97.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $298.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.04 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $166,075.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 140,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,149,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $8,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at $83,670,570.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,592 shares of company stock worth $9,027,295. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in RealPage during the third quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RealPage by 22.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in RealPage during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in RealPage during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in RealPage by 437.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.