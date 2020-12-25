Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will report ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.43) and the highest is ($1.75). Reata Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($5.91) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($7.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.20) to ($7.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($9.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.50) to ($6.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. The company’s revenue was down 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on RETA. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.25.

In related news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $9,224,819.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,819.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $14,290,791.57. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RETA traded up $5.40 on Friday, reaching $132.55. The company had a trading volume of 212,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,866. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.64. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $88.17 and a fifty-two week high of $257.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.33.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.